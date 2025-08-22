Man Utd in active talks for Senne Lammens



Manchester United are in active talks for Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils presently have Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton as their senior goalkeepers. Bayindir started the recent 1-0 Premier League loss to Arsenal at Old Trafford. His goalkeeping error contributed to the Gunners’ victory.

Romano now reveals that United are in ‘active talks’ to land Lammens from Antwerp and they are working on a deal. Personal terms are ‘almost agreed’. In another update, the Red Devils are negotiating a deal worth £17 million for the 23-year-old.

Manchester City are not in the running as they are eyeing Gianluigi Donnarumma if Ederson leaves.

Quality

Lammens has developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the Belgian Pro League. The 23-year-old had a massive breakout campaign with Antwerp last term, where he made 40 appearances in the top-flight.

The Belgian made over 4 saves per game with a 77% success rate. He was terrific with the ball at his feet with a pass completion of 71% with 7 long balls on average. Lammens also impressed with his high claims and penalty saving skills. He kept out four out of eight spot kicks against him.

He still has the tendency to make unforced errors, but United could be banking on his immense potential. He would be an upgrade on Onana and Bayindir due to his strong reflexes and ball-playing ability. If he can find consistency, he could become the mainstay for the next decade.

At £17 million, he would represent a bargain signing due to his immense potential. Inter Milan have also been credited with an interest in the talented shot-stopper, and United seem to be pushing through a deal ahead of the Nerazzurri, as things stand.

Inter may not guarantee Lammens with a starting role ahead of Yann Sommer this campaign. This could provide United with an edge as manager Ruben Amorim could assure him the no.1 position ahead of the error-prone duo of Onana and Bayindir.

One of Onana or Bayindir could head for the exit door if Lammens were to make the switch to Old Trafford.