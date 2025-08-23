Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham hold talks with Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman has handed in a transfer request at Atalanta as he wishes to pursue a new challenge, and while a switch to Inter Milan looked likely, the Nerazzurri were unwilling to match his £52 million valuation.

Consequent to that, the player has opened the door to joining a Premier League side and according to TBR Football, he has already held talks with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Lookman scored 20 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions for La Dea last season, but after refusing to return to first-team action, they are resigned to losing perhaps their best player before the end of the transfer window.

Tottenham move looks likeliest

Arsenal could be done with business for this summer with Eberechi Eze’s signing, and the same can be said about Chelsea, at least as far as their offensive department is concerned following investments earlier in the transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur are likely to be the frontrunners for Ademola Lookman as their search for a winger continues, and a swoop for Savinho at this stage of the transfer window is also unlikely to materialise.

Having missed out on Eberechi Eze and only signed Mohammed Kudus up top this summer, Lookman might be viewed as another solid addition to the attacking third with his price tag also looking reasonable for the quality he offers.

Manchester City’s interest in a forward might only progress should Savinho depart the club, whereas Aston Villa have not sold players and with the Premier League’s PSR guidelines in mind, they may not be able to afford Lookman.

Spurs could get talks underway for the Atalanta star soon, and it remains to be seen if they are willing to meet the Serie A outfit’s asking price in the next few days.