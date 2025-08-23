Man Utd could attempt to sign Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo

Manchester United could reportedly attempt to sign AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Having struggled with goal-scoring problems last term, the Red Devils have decided to revamp the frontline by signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko.

Although United lost the opening Premier League game against Arsenal last weekend, the new signings, Cunha and Mbeumo, looked bright. Sesko didn’t have enough time to make an impact after being introduced as a second-half substitute.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Man Utd were initially looking to buy Semenyo before purchasing Mbeumo. So, United are unlikely to make a move for the Ghanaian this summer.

However, if Semenyo continues to impress over the coming months, Ruben Amorim’s side could make a move for him in January or next summer, and United are planning to continue monitoring him.

Having recently signed an extension with the Cherries, the 25-year-old, valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt, still has five years left in his current contract.

It is highly unlikely that Bournemouth would allow his departure in mid-season. Therefore, signing the African next summer is going to be the most likely outcome if United make a move.

Semenyo to Man Utd

The Bournemouth star made 19 goals across all competitions last term and has enjoyed a stellar start to this season, scoring a brace away against Liverpool. Still, unfortunately, Andoni Iraola’s side ended up on the losing side.

Semenyo is efficient on either flank and is comfortable with both feet. He is quick, very strong, good in the air, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession.

The African is currently at the prime stage of his career and has started to show that he is capable of performing at the highest level. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they were to purchase him.

Should United manage to qualify for European football next season, they would need proper depth in every department. If they can manage to assemble an attack with Cunha, Mbeumo, and Semenyo, plus Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee, the CFs, that would be a mouth-watering prospect.