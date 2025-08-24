Jurrien Timber shines in Arsenal 5-0 win against Leeds

Arsenal secured their second victory of the campaign in emphatic fashion, dismantling Leeds United 5-0 with a ruthless performance at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night.

There were goals aplenty; an eagerly anticipated first strike arrived, yet the afternoon was marred by injury concerns to Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka that saw the attacking duo substituted in the game.

David Raya was called into action for the opening clear-cut opportunity, producing a fingertip save to push a header over the bar.

At the same time, Viktor Gyökeres spurned another gilt-edged chance when he dragged wide after latching onto a misplaced ball in the area. The breakthrough arrived courtesy of yet another set-piece, with Jurrien Timber rising highest to nod home Declan Rice’s delivery.

The advantage was extended before half-time when Bukayo Saka drove a crisp finish beyond Lucas Pirro, having been released by a pass from Timber.

Viktor Gyökeres eventually found the net early in the second half, drilling a composed strike into the far corner after a solo run.

Timber struck again to make it four, reacting sharply in a crowded box to divert a loose ball from a corner into the goal. Substitute Max Dowman nearly produced a dream debut with several bright moments, and his determined run drew a foul inside the area, giving Gyökeres the chance to convert from the spot to make it 5-0.

Since the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign, the North London side have registered 33 Premier League goals from corners—no other team has managed more than 20 in that span—with Timber instrumental in two of them on this occasion.

Timber shines in Arsenal win

The 24-year-old became the second defender to have three goal contributions in a game for Arsenal since Nacho Monreal against Crystal Palace in January 2018.

He was instrumental in both defensive and attacking phases of the game, as Mikel Arteta would be pleased about the Dutchman’s reliability following Ben White’s injury.

In defence, he won 6 duels, made 4 tackles, and also made 2 interceptions to keep Leeds’ attack at bay, while he was also crucial in the Gunners’ buildup, press, and turnovers.

The Netherlands international had 4 touches in the opposition box, completed 32 of his 35 passes, and created 3 chances in the game.

Mikel Arteta will hope to keep the momentum when they face yet another tough test against defending Premier League champions Liverpool at Anfield next Sunday.