According to The Athletic, Arsenal have reached an agreement with Shamrock Rovers for the services of 16-year-old midfielder Victor Ozhianvuna.

The Gunners have had an exciting transfer window and they have already made seven signings after the purchase of Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze. The England international was unveiled to the fans at the Emirates Stadium yesterday.

The Athletic now reveal that the club have agreed a deal with Shamrock for the transfer of Ozhianvuna. The fee will be an Irish record fee, surpassing the £1.6 million paid by Tottenham Hotspur to sign St Patrick’s Athletic youngster Mason Melia.

The 16-year-old has already completed his medical with Arsenal, and a deal could be finalised in the coming week.

Huge talent

Ozhianvuna has already made his senior debut for Shamrock Rovers. He scored on his full debut against Wexford in the FAI second round last month, and has managed 15 appearances thus far.

The youngster is primarily an attacking midfielder but prefers to operate from the left too. He has also featured as a right-sided winger. His versatility may have impressed the London giants.

Ozhianvuna has likewise caught the eye with his good distribution skills and physical presence. Arsenal can’t sign him until 18 immediately due to Brexit rules, but he can sign a pre-contract.

A transfer will formally go through in January 2027 and Arsenal will be aiming to coordinate with Shamrock to ensure that Ozhianvuna has sufficient game time to develop his skills further.

Arsenal have made immense progress over the past few years under manager Mikel Arteta. The focus has also been on develop young talents. Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri made their big breakthroughs last year.

15-year-old Max Dowman appears the next in line to do so. He had a lively debut Premier League debut against Leeds United yesterday and won a late penalty in stoppage time which was converted by Viktor Gyokeres.

With the untimely injuries of Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka in the first two matchdays, we could see Dowman earning plenty of minutes for the Gunners over the coming weeks.