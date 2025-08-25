Gravenberch returns as Slot makes 2 changes: Predicted Liverpool XI vs Newcastle United

Liverpool are on the road for the first time this season as they face Newcastle United at St. James’ Park in the final fixture of matchday two of the Premier League at 8pm local time tonight.

Arne Slot’s men will be looking to capitalise on their strong start to the English top-flight after seeing off Bournemouth at Anfield last weekend and to that note, here is a look at their potential starting eleven versus the Magpies.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker will be the favourite to keep his place in between the sticks.

Defenders – Jeremie Frimpong is injured and ruled out until next month, so Liverpool’s only change in the back four might come at right back. Given that Conor Bradley is also struggling with fitness, Curtis Jones may be employed in defence. Milos Kerkez, on the other hand, could continue to feature down the left side.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are both expected to retain their berths in the heart of the backline.

Gravenberch next to Mac Allister in midfield

Midfielders – £34 million star Ryan Gravenberch could make his first appearance of the season after skipping the FA Community Shield for the birth of his child and the Bournemouth match last time out due to suspension. He might replace Dominik Szoboszlai and feature next to Alexis Mac Allister in the double pivot. Meanwhile, Florian Wirtz might keep his place as the number 10.

Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah were both on target in the win over Bournemouth, and all eyes will be on them to deliver once more as they are the favourites to continue on the left and right wings, respectively.

Forward – Hugo Ekitike bagged a goal and an assist on his Premier League debut with Liverpool and will look to remain on the front-foot against Newcastle United after a strong start to the season as the leader of the team’s attack.

Here is a look at how the Reds might look on paper.