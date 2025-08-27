Chelsea submit £50m offer for Barcelona star Fermin Lopez

Chelsea have submitted a formal £50m offer for Barcelona’s highly-rated attacking-midfielder Fermin Lopez, according to SPORT.

The Blues have been keen on bolstering their attack this summer. They’ve already signed Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Estevao, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, but Enzo Maresca still needs more versatile options that could play multiple attacking positions.

The club have been heavily linked with moves for RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons and Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, with a move for the duo reportedly advancing.

Now, another option has been added to the list, which is Fermin, who has been one of the brightest youngsters in La Liga since his breakthrough campaign in 2023.

According to Sport, Chelsea have submitted a formal £50m offer for the Spain international. Barcelona are now understood to be evaluating the proposal amid concerns about Financial Fair Play.

The report adds that while Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, is overseeing the deal along with Fermin’s entourage, the final decision lies with the player to decide whether to make the switch to Stamford Bridge.

Maresca Talks

Chelsea are aware of Barcelona’s depth in midfield and are now exploring a move for the midfielder among several options in case of outgoings before the transfer window closes, as per Sport.

The formal offer comes after Blues boss Maresca held talks with Lopez to try to convince him to make the switch to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to reports.

Chelsea have added six players to Enzo Maresca’s first-team squad this season, with Dario Essugo, from Sporting CP, the only midfield arrival, with midfielders Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Carney Chukwuemeka and Lesley Ugochukwu among those to have left Stamford Bridge on permanent deals.

On the other hand, the Blaugrana are well-stocked in midfield, with Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Dani Olmo, Marc Casado and Gavi among the options. Marc Bernal, 18, missed the majority of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury but will also soon be available.

Therefore, the transfer of Fermin Lopez to Stamford Bridge could be seen as the best option for both parties, but it remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old will give the green light for the move to go through.