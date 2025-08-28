Man Utd make ‘contact’ to sign PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani

Manchester United have reportedly made ‘contact’ over a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, as per Caught Offside.

Goal-scoring was a big issue for the Red Devils in the Premier League last campaign, netting only 44 times in 38 matches. As a result, they have decided to revamp the frontline by purchasing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko.

Still, Ruben Amorim hasn’t been able to address United’s goal-scoring problems. In the first two league games, they have scored only one, and it was an own goal.

Now, Caught Offside state that Amorim’s side are still keen on buying a new forward before the September 1st transfer deadline as a potential replacement for Rasmus Hojlund, who has been heavily linked with a move to Napoli.

Kolo Muani is on their radar, but Juventus are also in this race and are willing to sign him permanently following a short-term loan stint last term.

However, they have been struggling to agree on a deal in principle with Les Parisiens, with Luis Enrique’s side valuing the Frenchman at around £52m.

United have made ‘contact’ to hijack the Bianconeri’s deal, but the player is keen on moving to Allianz Stadium. So, Man Utd will have to find a way to persuade him to join should they eventually opt to push forward with this move.

Kolo Muani to Man Utd

The 26-year-old is a centre-forward by trait but is also comfortable on either flank. Therefore, he would even be able to play in one of the No.10 positions in Amorim’s system if he were to move to Old Trafford this summer.

After signing for Juventus on a loan deal, Kolo Muani made nine goal contributions in Serie A last season. Moreover, he scored two goals and registered one assist in three Club World Cup appearances.

Man Utd already have enough firepower in the attacking department, even if Hojlund eventually leaves before next week’s transfer deadline.

Therefore, they would be better off saving the money to buy a new midfielder or goalkeeper, instead of a forward. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually manage to sign Kolo Muani by defeating Juventus in this race.