Liverpool reportedly ‘remain in active talks’ to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old’s future has been a subject of speculation in recent years. He was heavily linked with a move away from Selhurst Park last summer, and the Reds were tentatively interested in him. Eventually, they didn’t make a concrete approach.

Newcastle United made the most effort to sign him, launching several proposals. However, the Eagles eventually decided to hold on to him.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, attempted to buy him in the winter window, but the South London club didn’t allow his departure in mid-season.

Now, he has entered the final year of his current contract, and Crystal Palace are said to be open to cashing-in on him before the deadline to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Liverpool are interested in him to bolster the backline, but didn’t finalise the move earlier this summer to buy him at a cut price late in this window. On X, Romano reports that Liverpool ‘remain in active talks’ to sign the defender and are prepared to pay over £30m.

Guehi to Liverpool

The defender is ready to move to Anfield, but Crystal Palace don’t want to sanction his departure without purchasing a replacement.

Romano wrote:

“Understand Liverpool remain in active talks to sign Marc Guehi immediately. LFC are ready to pay over £30m now to get the deal done… but it depends on Crystal Palace. If Palace find replacement and let him go, Guehi already said yes to the Reds.”

Following Jarell Quansah’s departure, Liverpool found themselves thin in numbers in the defensive department. So, they have bought Giovanni Leoni from Parma, but he is very young and might not be ready to start regularly in the Premier League yet.

Therefore, Arne Slot is keen on purchasing a new centre-back before the deadline. Guehi has proven his worth in the Premier League in recent years, helping Crystal Palace win the FA Cup and Community Shield. The Eagles even won the Community Shield by defeating the Merseyside club.

Guehi is not the tallest of centre-backs but is very strong, quick, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and reads the game well. After displaying impressive performances for Crystal Palace, he has also established himself as a key member of the England national team.