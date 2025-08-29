Liverpool to submit £112m formal offer to sign Alexander Isak

Liverpool are set to table a fresh £112m offer to Newcastle United for the transfer of Alexander Isak this summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

The Swedish forward has been one of the hottest topics this summer. He has been the subject of a bumper bid from Liverpool earlier in the window, and that seems to have unsettled the forward, as he was left out of the club’s Asian tour during pre-season.

He has yet to feature for the Magpies in either of their two games this season and reiterated his desire to leave St James’ Park in a social media post after the PFA Awards.

The Reds have been the most determined side to sign him despite already adding Hugo Ekitike in a big-money move from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Having seen their earlier offers being rebuffed by Newcastle, Schira reports that Liverpool are now ready to submit an improved offer as they look to sign Isak before Monday’s deadline.

The Italian journalist adds that the Premier League giants are prepared to submit a £112m bid to the Tyneside club, with a five-year contract and the option of another year already agreed upon with the 6ft 3in forward.

The Swedish international is now ‘pushing’ for a departure and has formally asked to leave the club. Liverpool are now set to hold direct talks with Newcastle over the transfer of the forward to Anfield, according to the report.

Liverpool set to improve Isak offer

Although the Magpies have maintained their stance of not selling Isak for less than £150m, the signing of German U21 forward Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart could soften their stance.

With Isak’s transfer now in discussion, questions naturally arise over how Slot could accommodate both him and Ekitike in the same setup.

Ekitike, while primarily a centre-forward, has the versatility to operate on the left. He has featured there only sparingly—nine appearances in total, including two starts and 324 minutes — yet his natural tendency to drift wide, especially during the 2023/24 campaign, makes him a viable option in that role.

In the Bundesliga last season, the French forward ranked fifth for attempted dribbles (126) and also placed fifth for shot-ending carries (44). His creative output was equally impressive, contributing eight assists and again finishing fifth in attacking sequence involvements.

Therefore, Slot would savour the chance of having both players in his squad and will hope Newcastle deem their proposed £112m offer sufficient to finally secure Isak’s signature.