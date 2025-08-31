Man Utd enter race to sign Tottenham target Gallagher



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher before the transfer deadline.

The Red Devils have focused on strengthening their attacking department this summer with the purchases of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, but they continue to lack control in the heart of the midfield.

Caught Offside claim that Man United are prepared to go head-to-head with Spurs in the pursuit of Gallagher, who could be prised away from Atletico for around £45 million before the transfer window closes.

Spurs are willing to offer £35-40 million for the midfielder, but Atletico appear firm on the price tag. United are now monitoring Gallagher’s situation and could make a late swoop for the England international.

New midfielder

Casemiro is no longer in the prime of his career and has looked vulnerable against the high press. Manuel Ugarte has similarly struggled to provide consistency and has been guilty of losing regular possession.

Kobbie Mainoo could be an option alongside Bruno Fernandes in the centre of the park, but manager Ruben Amorim has already clarified that the United graduate is competing for the number eight role with the captain.

United are likely to pursue a new midfield solution before the deadline. Gallagher would be a good acquisition due to his vast Premier League experience, and the ability to operate from different midfield positions too.

There was Premier League interest in him last summer, but Chelsea were happy to send him abroad to Atletico. He had a good debut campaign operating from a left-sided midfield role. His work rate and high pressing suited Diego Simeone’s playing style.

The 25-year-old completed 87% of his passes in La Liga last season with 3.3 recoveries and 1.4 tackles per game. United need a midfielder who can adapt quickly with Amorim already under pressure after just one win in four games this season.

Spurs are in a better position with Champions League football on offer, but United are still a big attraction in world football and could lure the Englishman with the guarantee of a regular starting spot in a World Cup year.