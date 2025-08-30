Liverpool submit formal bid to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi

Liverpool have submitted an official £35m offer to Crystal Palace to sign English international centre-back Marc Guehi this summer, according to David Ornstein.

Liverpool rank among the highest spenders in the Premier League this summer, with Arne Slot leading an extensive reinforcement in addition to his title-winning squad.

To bolster the attack, the club secured the signings of Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz, while Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez arrived to strengthen the defence.

Nevertheless, the Reds have shown vulnerability at the back, having already conceded four goals, despite claiming victories in their opening two matches of the season.

Liverpool have already added 18-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni from Parma, with the youngster receiving his first Italy senior team call-up. Guehi has also been on the club’s radar for most of the summer, and the club are now looking to finalise a deal before the deadline on Monday.

As per Ornstein, Liverpool have submitted an official offer to sign the England international before the deadline day.

The transfer expert adds that the Reds’ offer is worth a fixed £35m fee, without any add-ons or clauses, as they look to formalise the transfer of the 25-year-old this summer.

However, Palace are yet to respond to Liverpool’s offer, but are working to find possible replacements for the Englishman, who has already agreed to move to Anfield should an agreement be reached by both clubs, according to the report.

Formal offer

Following Jarell Quansah’s summer move to Bayer Leverkusen, Arne Slot is left with captain Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Ibrahima Konaté—whose contract expires in a year—as the only established senior central defenders in the squad, creating a need for reinforcements, with Guehi identified as their prime target.

Since arriving from Chelsea in 2021, Marc Guehi has amassed 155 senior appearances for Crystal Palace and memorably led Oliver Glasner’s men to FA Cup glory over Manchester City at Wembley in May — the first major silverware in the club’s history.

His rise to becoming Palace’s youngest captain in a decade underlines the blend of leadership and top-level experience he would bring to Liverpool’s backline should the move materialise.

Liverpool visit Turf Moor on Sunday, 14th September, to face Burnley in their first game after the transfer window closes, and they’ll be hoping Guehi is in the squad for the trip to Lancashire.