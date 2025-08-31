Tottenham join race to sign Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez before the transfer deadline, according to Sky Sports.

Spurs are looking to strengthen their defence before the transfer window shuts, with Radu Drăgușin ruled out until the winter. The club experienced the damaging effect of centre-back absences last season, as both Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven spent spells on the sidelines.

Reports have suggested that Manchester City star Manuel Akanji is an option after the club made an approach in recent days to sign the Switzerland international, who is also of keen interest to AC Milan.

With the transfer deadline looming, they are also exploring other targets, and Liverpool’s Gomez has now emerged as the latest option the club are considering for a possible transfer.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham have joined the race to sign the England international before the transfer deadline on Monday.

While Thomas Frank is okay with his centre-back options, the club have added the 28-year-old to their list of targets they are exploring, as per the report.

The report adds that Liverpool are open to the permanent transfer of Gomez this summer, but Tottenham will now have to battle with Milan and Crystal Palace, who are looking to sign him on a separate deal amid the Reds’ interest in Marc Guehi.

Late swoop

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven remain Thomas Frank’s preferred centre-back duo, with Kevin Danso serving as the current backup after sealing his transfer from Lens last season.

Frank occasionally shifts to a three-man defence, which sets up a battle between Danso and Gomez for the right-sided role. The former, however, offers a distinct advantage with his long-throw deliveries — something Frank values highly alongside set-piece routines.

Nonetheless, Gomez’s versatility in operating across both full-back roles makes him an appealing choice.

The London-born centre-back, valued at £17m by Transfermarkt, would bring considerable Champions League experience, having made 40 appearances in European competitions.

Gomez’s top-flight experience would be invaluable to Spurs’ young side. However, with playing time not guaranteed, persuading him to move to North London would pose a significant challenge with a few hours left before the transfer deadline.