Man Utd make improved offer for Senne Lammens



According to The Telegraph, Manchester United have made an improved offer for Antwerp star Senne Lammens as they seek to bolster their goalkeeping department before the transfer deadline.

The Red Devils presently have Altay Bayindir, Andre Onana and Tom Heaton as their senior goalkeepers. Bayindir and Onana have started this campaign, but both have been guilty of making errors.

United want Lammens to provide competition for places and have made a new bid for the Belgian ace. It is unclear how much was offered, but Antwerp are ready to sell him in excess of £20 million.

The Telegraph claim that Lammens could undergo a medical with United immediately if he were to agree on personal terms.

Quality keeper

The 23-year-old had a brilliant breakout season with Antwerp in the Belgian Pro League last season. The shot-stopper made over 4 saves per game with a success rate of around 77%.

Lammens also grabbed the eye with his distribution. He had a pass completion rate of 71% for the league campaign and completed almost 8 long balls per appearance for Antwerp.

He was likewise impressive with his penalty saving skills, saving four spot kicks. The Belgian has immense potential, and it is unsurprising United are keen on landing his signature.

So far, Lammens has not been convinced to agree on personal terms, while United are still negotiating with Antwerp on the fee.

The transfer package should not be a problem, and the onus is on the Red Devils to convince the talented goalkeeper amid interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray over the past few days.

With Bayindir and Onana being vulnerable between the sticks, United could lure Lammens to Old Trafford with the assurance of being the regular no.1 under manager Ruben Amorim.

The Mancunian giants may want to sort out a transfer agreement as soon as possible as they could focus on signing a defensive midfielder too before the transfer window closes on Monday.

The Red Devils have looked vulnerable in the centre of the park with Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte struggling to provide control in the no.6 role and may want a marquee addition in the coming hours.