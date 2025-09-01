Liverpool are ‘confident’ of agreeing late deal for Marc Guehi

Liverpool are determined to complete the signing of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi before the transfer deadline, according to Nicolo Schira.

Guehi may well have made his last appearance for Palace during Sunday’s 3-0 triumph against Aston Villa at Villa Park – and if that proves the case, he indeed capped his spell in South London in memorable fashion.

The defender struck a stunning long-range effort more reminiscent of a prolific forward, capitalising on a misplaced Villa pass before surging forward in the second half and finishing emphatically.

That strike, which played a vital part in delivering Palace’s first Premier League victory of the campaign, may well serve as a fitting conclusion to Guehi’s four-year stint at the club, with the England international heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

Now, following the completion of the record transfer of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, the Reds are set to turn their attention to Guehi as they look to finalise the deal before the 7pm deadline.

This is according to reputable Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, who claims Liverpool are ‘confident’ of completing a swoop for the Ivorian-born England international from Palace.

The deal is expected to be completed for £36m, including a 10% sell-on clause. Guehi has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions on a contract until 2030, according to the journalist.

Depth

Liverpool made it three wins in three games in the Premier League this season after a ferocious free kick from Dominik Szoboszlai secured a 1-0 win for Arne Slot’s side against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.

It was the first time this season they had kept a clean sheet. Impressively, they restricted an Arsenal side that put five past Leeds United to only one shot on target, an indication of the terrific defensive clinic the team put in against one of the best attacks in the league.

With a move for Guehi expected to speed up before the 7 PM deadline, Slot would be handed a combative centre-back depth, with the former Chelsea academy graduate not only set to play a key role this season but also seen as a long-term successor to club captain Virgil van Dijk, who turns 35 next summer.