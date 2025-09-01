Tottenham open talks over late move for Benjamin Pavard

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made an official ‘contact’ to sign Manchester United target and Inter Milan star Benjamin Pavard before today’s transfer deadline, as per Caught Offside.

After joining Bayern Munich from Stuttgart, the 29-year-old enjoyed a successful time at the Allianz Arena, winning several Bundesliga titles, a Champions League trophy, and numerous other major cup competitions.

The Frenchman is a centre-back by trait but can also be deployed in the right-back position. He was mostly used as a right-back by the Bavarian club, but he wasn’t happy as he wanted to play centrally.

Therefore, he decided to leave Bayern Munich and join Inter Milan a couple of years ago. Pavard has enjoyed success at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium as well, winning a Scudetto title and the Supercoppa Italiana. He even guided his team to reach the final of the Champions League last campaign before losing to Paris Saint-Germain.

The experienced defender has even showcased his qualities on the international stage, winning the World Cup with France in 2018. He was also in the French squad in the last World Cup, and they reached the final.

Pavard has been a key player for Inter Milan and started their opening Serie A game against Torino, but remained an unused substitute in their defeat against Udinese last night.

Pavard to Tottenham

Now, Caught Offside state that Pavard is keen on leaving Inter to play regularly as his goal is to secure his place in the France squad for next year’s World Cup.

Manchester United, Barcelona, and Olympique Marseille have all registered their interest in signing him. However, Tottenham are seriously stepping up their interest to beat the competition in this race.

They have already made a formal ‘contract’ with the Nerazzurri to seal the deal before the deadline, and the Italian giants might not prevent him from leaving.

Pavard is valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. So, Cristian Chivu’s side are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave late in this window.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can eventually manage to secure Pavard’s service before the deadline by defeating Man Utd in this race.