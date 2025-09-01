Liverpool agree £35m deal to sign Marc Guehi

Liverpool have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi to Anfield on deadline-day, according to David Ornstein.

Guehi has made 155 first-team appearances for the Eagles since his 2021 transfer from Chelsea and captained his side to their FA Cup and Community Shield final victories over Manchester City and Liverpool at Wembley to clinch the club’s first and second major trophies.

The 25-year-old has already played six times for Oliver Glasner’s side this season – including the Community Shield win against Liverpool – and is part of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the upcoming September qualifiers.

Guehi captained Palace to a 3-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday night, and he capped what has now appeared to be his last appearance for the South London club with a captain-worthy, goodbye-worthy, finale-fitting ferocious strike to put them two goals up at Villa Park.

Liverpool have been keen on signing him this summer as part of their defensive overhaul, which has seen Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez join the club.

After seeing their initial bid for Guehi rejected, it appears the Merseyside club have been able to find an agreement, as Ornstein claims that Liverpool have agreed a deal for the permanent transfer of the England international to Anfield.

The transfer expert adds that the Englishman has agreed to a five-year contract to join the Premier League champions in a £35m deal, with parties from Liverpool and Palace working to finalise the deal before the 7 PM deadline.

Guehi joins Liverpool

The Ivorian-born England international is now undergoing medical tests in London before signing a long-term contract, with the move expected to be formally announced afterwards, according to the report.

Guehi is a proactive defender, comfortable operating in a high defensive line — something he has displayed in both Palace’s back three and during an impressive run of performances for England at last summer’s Euros.

His pace, combined with sharp anticipation, enables him to recover swiftly and shut down opposition attacks, often regaining possession in dangerous areas.

Across the 2024/25 Premier League season, he averaged 4.27 recoveries per 90 minutes, ranking him within the top 26 per cent of centre-backs.

He is expected to battle with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk for a starting spot before eventually taking over the mantle of the leadership of the backline when the Dutchman eventually departs Anfield.