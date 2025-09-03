Man Utd agree terms with Welbeck ahead of January move



According to Football Transfers, Manchester United have agreed on personal terms with Brighton & Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck ahead of a potential January move.

The Red Devils bolstered their striking department with the signing of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig this summer, but this coincided with Rasmus Hojlund’s departure to Napoli on a season-long loan.

Football Transfers claim that personal terms were finalised with Welbeck on transfer deadline day, but Brighton could not find a suitable replacement in time to permit the Englishman’s comeback to Old Trafford.

The Mancunian giants are likely to return for the 34-year-old at the start of the New Year. Brighton would be open to selling him for a cut-price fee, given his contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Possible deal

Sesko has joined United with a good reputation from Leipzig. He has been widely mentioned as a striker with immense potential, but may require some time to adapt to the higher intensity and physicality of the Premier League.

Matheus Cunha has played as the no.9 ahead of him in the early part of the season, but he is presently on the sidelines after a hamstring injury. This could have been the reason behind United’s late attempt to land Welbeck.

They may have wanted cover and competition for Sesko with Cunha possibly out for the next few weeks. Joshua Zirkzee is the alternative to play upfront, but the former Bologna man has barely impressed as a number nine.

Zirkzee has admitted that he sees himself as in between a striker and an attacking midfielder. Manager Ruben Amorim has been playing him as one of the no.10s off the bench since the back end of the previous campaign.

Welbeck started his career with United before a surprise move to Arsenal in 2014. After a mixed spell with plenty of long-term injuries, he has managed to rebuild his career at Brighton, where he has become a favourite.

Welbeck, who has 42 caps with the England national side, could be tempted to return to Old Trafford for the final phase of his career. With low wages and nominal transfer fees, United could go ahead and sign him in January.