Man Utd made contact to sign Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo

Manchester United reportedly made contact with AFC Bournemouth over a deal to sign Antoine Semenyo this summer, as per transfer journalist Duncan Castle.

Goal-scoring was the Red Devils’ main issue last term, netting only 44 times in 38 Premier League matches. Therefore, Ruben Amorim has decided to revamp the frontline this summer.

Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Rasmus Hojlund have been allowed to leave, while Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko have been purchased by spending around £200m.

Now, on the Transfers Podcast, Castle reports that before signing Cunha and Mbeumo, Man Utd ‘aggressively’ tried to purchase Semenyo and even opened talks with Bournemouth over this move back in March after agreeing personal terms with him.

Amorim took Semenyo out for a meal to persuade him to join and to get to know about his character. However, United didn’t want to spend more than £55m for the forward, and the Cherries eventually managed to keep hold of him by tying him down to a fresh term until 2030.

The Ghanaian came to realise that his agreed wage with United was 70% less than what Amorim’s side had decided to pay Cunha and Mbeumo. By taking advantage of that, the Cherries managed to persuade him to sign a fresh term.

Semenyo to Bournemouth

The journalist says that the Old Trafford club weren’t the only team planning to buy Semenyo, as Tottenham Hotspur were also considering making a move. However, they eventually opted to buy Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United.

Semenyo, valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt, is a versatile forward as he is comfortable on either flank. He is good with both feet, quick, strong, good in the air, can make surging runs from the deep, and also works hard without possession.

The 25-year-old made 19 goal contributions across all competitions last term and has enjoyed a bright start to this season, netting two goals and registering one assist in three Premier League appearances.

He could’ve been a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd had they managed to buy him; however, Cunha and Mbeumo were one of the best forwards in the English top flight last term. So, United have done a great job by signing the duo.