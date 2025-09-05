Liverpool remain keen on signing Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi

Liverpool reportedly remain keen on signing Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, as per the Daily Mail.

The Reds splashed the most money in the recently concluded summer window to revamp the squad. They broke the club’s transfer record twice within a few weeks to sign Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, with the latter becoming the most expensive signing in British football history.

Moreover, Arne Slot’s side purchased Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, and Giovanni Leoni. Overall, their spending surpassed the £400m mark; however, they balanced the books by selling Luis Diaz, Darwin Núñez, Jarell Quansah, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Although Liverpool have signed Leoni from Parma, they were also keen on signing Guehi to add depth in the centre-back position. The Englishman even finalised the medical at the Reds and was on the verge of moving to Anfield on deadline day.

However, the South London club couldn’t manage to find a suitable replacement for Guehi. So, they decided to bring him back. Meaning, Liverpool currently have Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Leoni, and Joe Gomez as centre-back options.

Now, the Daily Mail report that despite failing to sign Guehi this summer, Liverpool still ‘really like’ the player and are planning to make a move for him again in January or next summer.

Guehi to Liverpool

Guehi’s existing deal with Crystal Palace will expire next summer, and Liverpool can manage to buy him in a cut-price deal in January. Guehi was hoping to join Liverpool this summer, and he was disappointed when the deal fell through.

Guehi, valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt, has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, helping the Eagles win the FA Cup and Community Shield under Oliver Glasner.

Having showcased his qualities in the English top flight, the 25-year-old has secured his place in the England national team. He has enjoyed a stellar start to this season, keeping two clean sheets in three Premier League matches. Moreover, he scored a great goal against Aston Villa last weekend.

Therefore, the England international would be a great coup for the Merseyside club should they eventually manage to secure his service next year.

Meanwhile, after starting the season with three consecutive wins in the Premier League, Liverpool will face off against Burnley after the international break.