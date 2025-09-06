Man Utd targeting January move for Zeno Debast

According to Givemesport, Manchester United are targeting a move for Sporting Lisbon star Zeno Debast ahead of the January transfer window.

The Red Devils had an exciting summer with five acquisitions. Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Diego Leon, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens were recruited.

Man United wanted to sign a defensive midfielder before the transfer deadline, but could not find a suitable target. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba was unavailable.

Givemesport now claim that United have added Sporting’s Debast to their watchlist ahead of the New Year. Manager Ruben Amorim is not interested in raiding his former employers unless he is totally convinced that the transfer target would be a good fit.

Hence, United’s scouting department are expected to keep a close eye on Debast’s progress in the coming months. Personal terms won’t be a problem with Debast earning around £17,000 per week, but the 21-year-old has a £70 million release clause.

High potential

The 21-year-old joined the Portuguese champions from Anderlecht in the summer of 2024. He is primarily a central defender, but has also played as a defensive midfielder. Almost 50% of his appearances were from the centre of the park last season.

Despite the change in positions, Debast completed 90% of his passes in the Primeira Liga last campaign, with 4 recoveries and almost 55% duels won. He also chipped in with 6 goal contributions for Sporting, who had three managers in-charge.

His versatility could be a prime reason behind United’s pursuit of his signature. The Red Devils have focused on signing emerging players and stars entering their prime. Debast has the attributes to become an elite centre-back or defensive midfielder.

The big question mark is whether Amorim can be convinced to purchase him over Baleba, who was the top target during the summer. There is a high release clause, but Sporting could be willing to negotiate a lesser fee with more favourable bonuses.

With United’s lack of control in the heart of the midfield, it won’t be a surprise if they pursue two holding midfielders. Debast could be targeted for the winter transfer window. United could persuade Brighton to sell Baleba at the end of the season.