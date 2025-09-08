Tottenham Hotspur battling with Manchester United for Atletico Madrid star Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur signed Xavi Simons towards the end of the recently concluded summer transfer window and another midfield addition could soon be on the cards with Thomas Frank keen on a deeper-lying box-to-box option in his squad.

Yves Bissouma faces an uncertain future at the club, whereas Rodrigo Bentancur’s form has been inconsistent since last season, thereby prompting the newly appointed coach to consider making a new acquisition.

According to Caught Offside, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, who could leave the La Liga side amidst heavy competition in their midfield just one year after joining from Chelsea.

Manchester United are also interested in the English international as they look for some depth in the engine room as well, with the player’s valuation currently standing at approximately £35 million on Transfermarkt.

Gallagher likelier to join Spurs

Conor Gallagher could possibly pick Tottenham Hotspur over Manchester United considering they have arguably the better side on paper, and have been building a more attractive and convincing sporting project than the Red Devils.

United’s financial worries have shown no sign of fading away, whereas a slow start to the season means they are already facing an uphill battle in the Premier League less than a month into the 2025/26 campaign.

And while they could guarantee Gallagher with the minutes he is looking for, not playing in the Champions League coupled with a barren run on the silverware front might be a vital factor in the 25-year-old’s decision-making too.

Having said that, Tottenham would benefit from his addition given the player’s ability to win the ball in deeper areas of the pitch and use his reading of the game to drive attacks on. Plus, his defensive intelligence is a massive asset.

In order to part company with Gallagher, Atletico Madrid might set a lofty price tag, however, given that they invested nearly £40 million on him last year. It remains to be seen how much his suitors are willing to fork out.