Arsenal in ‘strong position’ to sign Angelo Stiller from Stuttgart

Arsenal are in a ‘strong position’ to sign Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Express.

Stiller made the switch from Hoffenheim to Stuttgart in August 2023 and has since made 82 appearances for Die Schwaben, contributing five goals and 17 assists.

He was one of the key players for the Swabians last season, appearing in 31 league games and eight in the UEFA Champions League. He has continued his impressive form this season, featuring in all four games in all competitions, including two in the Bundesliga, DFL-Supercup, and DFB-Pokal.

Several clubs expressed interest in signing the defensive midfielder in the recently concluded summer transfer window, including Manchester United, but a move did not materialise as the 24-year-old opted to remain at the MHPArena.

It appears Arsenal could now steal a march on United, as the Daily Express claims that the Gunners are in a ‘strong position’ to sign the Germany international in January.

The report adds that Mikel Arteta’s youth-driven approach has piqued Stiller’s interest, and the North London club are now ‘frontrunners’ in the race for the German midfielder.

Depth

With offers from Man United being rejected in the summer, the Bundesliga club would demand a £52m fee to sanction his departure in January, with Arsenal now keen, as per the report.

Stiller has significantly improved since joining Stuttgart. Despite the club’s poor performance in the Bundesliga last season, the 24-year-old was remarkable and really cemented himself as one of the best-performing midfielders in the league.

It’s no surprise several top clubs are vying for his signature, while Stuttgart are reluctant to let their prized jewel depart the club.

Arsenal look well-stocked in midfield with Martín Zubimendi, Christian Nørgaard, Declan Rice, and Mikel Merino all giving Mikel Arteta strong options in the holding role.

Stiller might find breaking into that setup tough, but with Rice and Merino often used further forward, the German could still slot in alongside Zubimendi. Crucially, his presence would give the Spaniard the freedom to roam and dictate play while he provides the cover behind.

However, paying £52m for a midfielder who might not even be a guaranteed starter in an already well-stocked position would be a questionable decision should Mikel Arteta pull the trigger.

It would make more sense to push for a lower fee — or walk away and save funds to strengthen other areas of the squad. If Arsenal did this, it would open the door for Man Utd to renew their interest in Stiller.