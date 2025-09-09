Man Utd ready to sign a new midfielder in January

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to sign a new midfielder in the upcoming January transfer window, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils decided to reinforce the midfield department by signing Manuel Ugarte last summer. However, he has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League.

As a result, United have continued to struggle with midfield issues. Ruben Amorim’s side attempted to buy a new midfielder in the recently concluded summer window but eventually failed to do so.

Atalanta star Ederson was linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier this summer, but Man Utd never decided to step up efforts to seal the deal. Later, Carlos Baleba of Brighton was suggested as the primary target, and United even held talks with the player and the Seagulls to finalise the move.

However, Fabian Hurzeler’s side refused to let him leave. During the final few days of the window, Man Utd attempted to purchase Conor Gallagher on loan, but Atletico Madrid weren’t willing to let him leave.

Now, on his YouTube channel, Romano states that Man Utd are planning to bolster the engine room in January and remain keen on signing Baleba.

United want a new midfielder

However, purchasing the Cameroonian would be extremely difficult in mid-season. So, United could go for someone like Gallagher before potentially signing the Brighton star next summer.

Casemiro, Ugarte, and Kobbie Mainoo are the specialist midfield options Amorim currently has at his disposal. On the other hand, Bruno Fernandes is a creative midfielder by trait, but the Portuguese boss has been using him in a deeper role this season.

Casemiro has been displaying inconsistent performances in recent years and has entered the final few months of his current contract. He is one of the highest-paid players at the club, so United are expected to let him leave at the end of this season.

Amorim reportedly wants an athletic midfielder, and apart from Baleba and Gallagher, Adam Wharton has also attracted United’s attention. It is going to be interesting to see who the Old Trafford club eventually opt to buy in the upcoming winter transfer window to strengthen the middle of the park.