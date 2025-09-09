Manchester United could soon sign young CSKA Moscow midfielder Kirill Glebov

Manchester United are looking to reduce their overall costs and one of the strategies they might adopt is signing younger talents from around the world, an approach that has seen the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid reap the rewards.

Caught Offside has reported that their latest target is a player featuring in the Russian first division, with CSKA Moscow midfielder Kirill Glebov headlining their shortlist of potential acquisitions.

The 19-year-old has made three goals and an assist since the start of the Russian top-flight, and is said to have caught the attention of several English sides, including Man Utd, who have also been scouting him ahead of a potential attempt at his signing.

United, however, are believed to have an advantage, as per the source, and are the player’s ‘dream’ destination due to their rich history, the grandeur of Old Trafford as well as Glebov looking up to Sir Alex Ferguson.

Glebov worth the gamble for Man United

Kirill Glebov’s signing for Manchester United comes with the risk of things not working out for the player in the Premier League, especially owing to his lack of first-team experience even on CSKA Moscow’s roster.

Nonetheless, it is a risk that the Red Devils can easily afford to take considering the player would cost close to only £1 million, while his salary demands are also unlikely to impact their wage structure as much.

Glebov has already been capped by the Russian national team, and is also capable of playing on both flanks. His finishing from distance is one of his strong points, as is his creativity, whereas his hard work without the ball makes him a well-rounded player.

It remains to be seen if the CSKA Moscow teenager is himself open to the idea of switching pastures, however, or is happy to prolong his development at a club where he has spent the last five years across various youth levels too.