Liverpool join Arsenal & Man Utd to sign Angelo Stiller

Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, as per TEAMtalk.

After becoming the Reds’ new manager ahead of last season, Arne Slot prioritised reinforcing the midfield department last summer. Martin Zubimendi was their primary target, but the player eventually rejected a move to Anfield.

In the end, the Merseyside club chose not to sign any midfielder at the start of the last season. Still, they managed to win the title as Ryan Gravenberch delivered impressive performances.

Liverpool splashed big money in the recently concluded summer window, but Liverpool didn’t make a move for any new midfielder. However, it appears Slot is still willing to add depth to the engine room.

TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool are interested in Stiller and are seriously tracking the midfielder before making a potential swoop. The Reds could make a move for him in January, but a summer move is most likely.

The 24-year-old has a £35m release clause in his current contract, and it will become active next year. However, Stuttgart can buy it by paying a small fee, and if they decide to do that, it will complicate negotiations for Liverpool.

Battle

Apart from Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United are also in this race. However, the Gunners and the Merseyside club are currently ‘leading the chase’. Moreover, Real Madrid are in this race as well, but they haven’t made any concrete approach yet.

Arsenal have reinforced the midfield department by signing Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard this summer. So, it would be a surprise if they still opt to sign the German next year.

On the other hand, Man Utd are reportedly planning to reinforce the midfield department next year, having revamped the frontline and bolstered the goalkeeping department this summer.

Stiller is a technically gifted deep-lying playmaker and has showcased his qualities in the Bundesliga in recent years. Following that, he has placed himself in Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany national team.

He is still young and isn’t a finished article yet. Therefore, Stiller could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal, Man Utd, or Liverpool should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.