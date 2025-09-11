Liverpool confident of Marc Guehi transfer swoop



According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are confident of signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

The Merseyside heavyweights were on the cusp of landing the England international from the Eagles on deadline day.

The centre-back underwent a medical with the Reds, but Palace pulled the plug on the £35 million deal as they could not find a suitable replacement.

Caught Offside now claim that Guehi is likely to see out the remainder of the season before leaving Palace on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

There has been speculation of Real Madrid interest, but Liverpool remain confident that they are leading the race, having agreed on personal terms earlier this month.

Likely deal

Guehi has established himself as one of the best central defenders for club and country. The Englishman was on the verge of securing a dream move to Anfield on September 1, but Palace cancelled the agreement due to their inability to replace him with a quality recruit.

The 25-year-old was not pleased by Palace’s handling of the situation and could give up on the captaincy when Palace return to action after the international break. His future will be away from Selhurst Park next year and the Reds have a clear advantage in the race.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are the guaranteed starters for the Premier League holders in the heart of the defence, but the former could be on the move next summer. His contract expires on June 30 and contract talks have stalled in recent months.

Guehi will be aware of the situation. The £39 million-rated star could be a regular starter at right centre-back for the Reds next season. Hence, it appears a no-brainer decision for the club to return for his services. Guehi is unlikely to snub the prospect of joining them on a free transfer.

Madrid have been mentioned as potential contenders for his signature, but they have other plans in mind. They are keeping close contact with Konate’s entourage and could negotiate a pre-contract with the Frenchman as early as the winter transfer window.