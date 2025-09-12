Man Utd ‘preparing an offer’ to sign Sporting’s Zeno Debast

Manchester United are reportedly ‘preparing an offer’ to sign Sporting CP star Zeno Debast, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since appointing Ruben Amorim as the head coach last year, the Red Devils have been linked with a host of Sporting stars in recent months. Viktor Gyokeres, Morten Hjulmand, and Geovany Quenda were mentioned as potential targets.

But the Swedish international has joined Arsenal, while Quenda is set to sign for Chelsea next year, with the move already sealed. It was mentioned this summer that Hjulmand was Amorim’s target to reinforce the midfield department at Old Trafford, but Man Utd never made a concrete approach to secure his services before the deadline.

Now, Fichajes state that United believe they need to reinforce the defence to help Amorim take the club forward, conceding six goals in four matches in all competitions this season.

Debast is United’s ‘priority target’ and they are ‘preparing an offer’ of around £35m to seal the deal in the upcoming winter transfer window, with them willing to finalise the move ‘as soon as possible’.

However, Sporting might not want to let the Belgian leave in mid-season, so purchasing him might be difficult before the end of this transfer window.

Debast to Man Utd

Debast still has four years left in his current contract, and the Portuguese giants aren’t in any rush to sell him unless they receive an unrefusable proposal from United. They might demand more than what Amorim’s side are prepared to offer.

Man Utd currently have Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw, Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Tyler Fredricson, and Ayden Heaven as options for the centre-back position.

However, Fredricson and Heaven are still young and need time to develop, while Maguire has entered the final few months of his current contract and may leave for free next year.

On the other hand, Shaw and Martínez have struggled with fitness problems in recent years. So, signing a new defender might be the right decision for United.

Debast is a right-sided centre-back by trait but is also technically sound enough to provide cover in the engine room. After displaying his qualities for Sporting, the 21-year-old has secured his place in the Belgian national team.