Arsenal interested in January move for Frenkie de Jong



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal are leading the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong during the winter transfer window.

The Netherlands international has been a key player for the Blaugrana for the past six years, but his future is uncertain with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

The Catalan giants are unlikely to entertain losing him on a free transfer next summer. If there is no progress in contract talks, he could be sold when the transfer window reopens.

The emergence of Marc Bernal and Marc Casado have opened the possibility of De Jong heading for the exit door.

The Gunners are reportedly the leading candidates to land the former Ajax sensation, but could face competition with several Saudi Pro League clubs also keeping tabs on the Dutchman.

Unlikely transfer

The north London giants spent more than £260 million during the recent transfer window. They added more quality in the centre of the park with the signings of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard.

Alongside the duo, the Gunners have the likes of Declan Rice and Mikel Merino, who can operate from the holding midfield role. With this in mind, the club are unlikely to contemplate strengthening the department further.

De Jong is known for his strong ball distribution skills and ability to control play from the heart of the midfield, but the Gunners already have sufficient depth in the no.6 role for the next few campaigns at least.

Even if De Jong becomes available, the Gunners may not afford him due to his significant weekly wages. The £39 million-rated star earns a hefty salary of £315,000 per week at the Spanish champions as of now.

No one earns in the £300,000 per week bracket at Arsenal at the moment, and it would be a huge surprise if Arsenal make such a huge outlay on wages for De Jong, who turns 29 before the season concludes.

We don’t see a winter deal happening. The speculation could be driven by his representative to put pressure on Barcelona for a renewal. De Jong could end up penning a new deal at the Blaugrana before January.