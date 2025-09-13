Man Utd battling with Euro giants to sign Dayot Upamecano

Manchester United are reportedly battling with European giants over a deal to sign Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to the Allianz Arena from RB Leipzig back in 2021, the Frenchman has enjoyed great success, winning three Bundesliga titles and a few German Supercup trophies.

He has been an integral part of the Bavarian club’s starting XI over the years, but speculation surrounding his future has started emerging as his existing deal will expire at the end of this season.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd hierarchy are prepared to hand Ruben Amorim the necessary tools to take the club back to the top and are ready to make a move for Upamecano.

The player currently earns around €16m-a-year in salary at Bayern Munich and wants a wage hike to sign an extension. However, the German giants don’t want to break their wage structure, so both parties haven’t been able to find an agreement.

The player is valued at around £52m, and United don’t want to pass on an opportunity like this to sign a player of his pedigree for free. If the Frenchman’s contract situation remains the same at Bayern, Amorim’s side can manage to agree on a pre-contract agreement in January to sign him for free next summer.

Upamecano to Man Utd

However, signing the 26-year-old won’t be straightforward for the Old Trafford club as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on him.

United have struggled in recent years and have even failed to qualify for European football this season. Therefore, the player might be more tempted to join Los Blancos or Les Parisiens. So, Man Utd will have to put their best efforts to persuade him to join should they eventually make a concrete approach.

Upamecano is quick and strong; he possesses the physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. However, he has struggled with fitness problems over the years and hasn’t been able to stay injury-free in any season thus far.

Therefore, it would be a risky move for Man Utd should they opt to sign him by handing a big salary.