Man Utd remain keen on signing Brighton ace Carlos Baleba

Manchester United reportedly remain keen on signing Brighton and Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba, as per Football Insider.

The Red Devils decided to reinforce the midfield department by signing Casemiro back in 2022. He displayed promising performances in his debut campaign at Old Trafford, guiding his team to finish third in the Premier League.

However, the Brazilian struggled to replicate his performance in the following season. So, Man Utd decided to sign Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain last summer as a potential long-term replacement for Casemiro.

But the Uruguayan displayed below-average performance last term. Now, he has lost his place to Casemiro in Ruben Amorim’s starting XI this campaign.

It was thought that United would make a move to sign a new midfielder this summer and even opened talks to sign Baleba. Eventually, the Seagulls didn’t allow him to leave before the deadline.

Now, Football Insider state that after failing to sign a new midfielder this summer, United are considering reinforcing this position next year. Although Man Utd missed out on the Cameroonian in the recently concluded summer window, they still consider him as the ‘top’ target and would ‘love’ to secure his service.

Baleba to Man Utd

Brighton wanted around £100m for the 21-year-old this summer, but his valuation is likely to increase next year with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

United can’t afford to sign him in January and are looking to revive their interest next summer. However, they might have to shift focus to alternative options should Brighton stay firm on their valuation.

Baleba displayed impressive performances last term but has had a slow start to this season. The main reason is that he couldn’t participate in pre-season due to an injury, so he is somewhat behind the others in fitness.

The African is a dynamic defensive midfielder and is also comfortable with possession. United lack options like him at their disposal, so he would be a great coup for Ruben Amorim’s side should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd can eventually manage to lure him to Old Trafford next year.