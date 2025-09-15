Rice replaces Odegaard: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Athletic Bilbao

Arsenal kickstart their Champions League campaign with a visit to the Estadio San Mames, where they will take on La Liga side Athletic Bilbao, at 17:45 UK time tomorrow.

The Gunners reached the semi-final of the competition last season but will be looking to challenge for their maiden European Cup having made significant investments in the transfer window this summer.

Having said that, here is how they might line-up for their opener.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to continue in goal after starting the Premier League season with three clean sheets in four matches.

Defenders – Though William Saliba has returned to training, Arsenal are unlikely to risk him in what could be a very physical game, so Cristhian Mosquera and Gabriel Magalhaes are expected to continue in the heart of the backline.

Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori at right and left back, respectively, could cap off an unchanged defence from the weekend victory over Nottingham Forest.

Rice set to return

Midfielders – Martin Zubimendi played exceptionally as the number six against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, while also bagging the first brace of his career. As he returns to the Basque County for the first time since joining Arsenal, he is expected to start against Athletic Bilbao, at the home of his former side Real Sociedad’s fierce rivals.

Mikel Merino is expected to be in midfield as well, whereas with Martin Odegaard injured, Arsenal’s most expensive signing in £100 million star Declan Rice could return into the engine room as well after coming off the bench in the last game.

Forwards – Bukayo Saka is still injured, so Noni Madueke might continue on the right wing after a very good match against Nottingham, while Eberechi Eze, who graced his first start for the Gunners with an assist on Saturday could be deployed on the left wing.

Viktor Gyokeres had a great campaign in the Champions League last year and will look to bag his first goal in the competition for Arsenal when he leads the line.

Here is a look at Arsenal’s potential eleven on paper.