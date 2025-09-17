Liverpool preparing formal offer to sign Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo

Liverpool are preparing a formal opening offer to sign Barcelona’s centre-back Ronald Araujo, according to Tuttojuve.

The Reds strengthened Arne Slot’s defensive ranks in the summer with the signing of 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni, but the Reds ultimately fell short of securing a more established centre-back.

A deadline-day move for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi collapsed after the Eagles were unable to source a suitable replacement before the window closed.

The Premier League champions remain linked with the England international, but they are also keeping alternative options in mind — with Araújo now emerging on their radar.

The 26-year-old was strongly linked with a departure last summer, having found himself on the fringes under Hansi Flick, who largely favoured Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez.

However, having been dropped from the starting lineup for two consecutive games, speculation surrounding his future continue despite signing a lengthy contract extension in January, and Merseyside has now emerged as a potential destination should he depart the club.

According to Tuttojuve, Liverpool view Araujo’s potential availability as a transfer opportunity and are now plotting a swoop to sign him.

The report adds that the Premier League champions are preparing a £43m offer to sign the Uruguayan international next summer.

Formal offer

While the 6ft 2in centre-back is popular in Barcelona’s dressing room, he could consider departing the Catalonian outfit as early as January due to the lack of playing time with Liverpool and Juventus now keen, as per the report.

The Italian outlet adds that Liverpool are optimistic a move to the Premier League would be appealing to the 26-year-old to regain his form and more playing time.

Eyebrows were raised over Liverpool’s defensive setup after they conceded four goals in their opening two Premier League games. Arne Slot now seems to have corrected that issue, with the Merseyside club keeping back-to-back clean sheets.

Concerns remain over their ability to sustain this standard for the remaining 34 games, especially with Virgil van Dijk turning 35 next summer and Ibrahima Konate increasingly linked with a free transfer away from the club.

While Guehi is still tipped to join the club, Araujo would be another viable option — and together, both players could form a formidable pairing at Anfield to usher in the post–Van Dijk era.