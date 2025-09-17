Newcastle star reacts to Martinelli’s display for Arsenal



Arsenal registered back-to-back victories following a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The Gunners struggled to break the deadlock for 70 minutes, but Mikel Arteta’s substitutions made the difference in the end.

Gabriel Martinelli came off the bench to open the scoring in the 72nd minute from a Leandro Trossard assist.

Martinelli turned provider for Trossard to double the Gunners’ advantage before stoppage time at San Mames.

The Brazilian star’s future at Arsenal was a constant topic of speculation during the recent summer transfer window.

There were suggestions that he could be offloaded by the London giants to bring in a marquee left-sided winger.

The Gunners eventually recruited Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace without parting ways with Martinelli.

The 24-year-old lost his place in the starting line-up against Nottingham Forest, but has responded terrifically.

Martinelli had a 100% success rate with his dribbles and take-ons aside from his goal involvements yesterday.

Newcastle United midfielder and compatriot Bruno Guimaraes had his sights on the game. He went on to praise Martinelli for his performance. He replied on Martinelli’s Instagram post with ‘Martishow’.

Martinelli has received a mixed reception from the Gunners’ faithful over the years, and he has certainly brought joy among the supporters after his late goal and assist to start the club’s Champions League campaign.

It will be interesting to see whether his contributions pave the way for a starting role ahead of Eze on the left wing when the Gunners host Manchester City in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Martinelli has registered a goal or an assist in 3 of the last 4 meetings against Pep Guardiola’s side. He will be hoping to get the nod over Eze on the left flank. The new signing had an off day on his European competition debut.

The Gunners picked up a thumping 5-1 win over Man City at the Emirates last season. Sunday’s fixture could be a more tighter affair with City having found form after a dominating 3-0 victory over Manchester United at the Etihad stadium last weekend.