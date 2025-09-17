Chelsea making moves to sign Barcelona’s Marc Bernal

Chelsea have reportedly started making moves to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Blues were keen on reinforcing the creative midfield position this summer, and Xavi Simons was the primary target. However, after missing out on the Dutchman to Tottenham Hotspur, they shifted focus to Fermin Lopez and even launched a formal proposal to the Blaugrana to seal the deal.

But Hansi Flick eventually blocked the move, and the Spaniard has enjoyed a stellar start to this season, scoring a brace against Valencia in La Liga last weekend.

Having failed to buy Lopez, Chelsea bolstered the No.10 position by purchasing Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton and Hove Albion on deadline day.

Now, Fichajes state that, following Chelsea’s failed attempt to sign Lopez, they have registered their interest in another Barcelona star, with Bernal on their radar.

The West London club have already begun making moves to secure his services and are set to monitor his development closely over the coming months.

Bernal to Chelsea

Barcelona believe Bernal would become a top-class player in the future, so they don’t want to part ways with him. However, they have found themselves in financial difficulties and might cash-in on him if Chelsea launch an unrefusable proposal.

The 18-year-old’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season, but Barcelona have an option to extend his deal for three more years. So, Flick’s side aren’t in any rush to cash-in on him next year.

Bernal made his first team debut at the beginning of the last campaign. He initially started the first three league games before sustaining a serious knee injury.

After recovering from his problem, he made his return against Valencia last weekend and registered an assist straight away. He is a technically gifted deep-lying playmaker by trait, but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role.

Bernal is a 6ft 3in tall player and has the potential to reach the Rodri level if he continues to stay fit and develop. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Chelsea should they eventually manage to secure his services.