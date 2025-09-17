Ruben Amorim keen on signing Ruben Neves at Man Utd

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is keen on signing Ruben Neves at Old Trafford in January, as per Caught Offside.

After dismissing Erik ten Hag last year, the Red Devils decided to appoint Amorim as the new head coach. However, the Portuguese boss’s time at Old Trafford has been poorer than it was under the Dutch boss.

United finished 15th in the Premier League last campaign and lost the Europa League final. As a result, they are without any European football this campaign.

With a full pre-season, it was thought that the Red Devils would improve this term. However, Man Utd have continued to showcase disappointing performances, accumulating four points from as many league games. They even surprisingly lost to fourth-tier side Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup.

As a result, a large portion of the fanbase has already lost faith in the former Sporting CP boss, and they have started demanding another change. However, it has been suggested that Amorim’s job is safe for the time being.

Now, Caught Offside state that Amorim has identified the midfield as an area that need reinforcing to turn the situation around at Man Utd and believes Neves would be a perfect option.

Neves to Man Utd

After displaying eye-catching performances in the Premier League for Wolves, the 28-year-old joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal a couple of years ago. However, he is ready to return to Europe for a fee of around £17m in January.

Man Utd have identified Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba as serious options to revamp the engine room next year. However, Neves could be a cheap alternative option. It isn’t clear yet whether United will grant Amorim’s wish and make a move to sign Neves in January.

The Portuguese is a Premier League-proven player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Amorim’s side eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service next year.

Meanwhile, Man Utd revamped the attacking department by signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko this summer. Moreover, they have bought Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp to bolster the goalkeeping department. Overall, they splashed around £220m.