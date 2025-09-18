Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur looking to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has been the talk of the town as far as the Premier League transfer rumours are concerned for several months, but having been benched in each of his side’s last two La Liga outings, he might look to depart the club soon.

Fichajes has reported that Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a deal for Araujo, with Barcelona willing to let go of their vice-captain for a £44 million transfer fee as early as in the January transfer window.

Pau Cubarsi has become indispensable at Barca under Hansi Flick, while more recently, Eric Garcia has been preferred over Araujo, so with the Catalans also looking to balance their books, the two London rivals might look to raid them in the winter.

Chelsea likelier to sign Araujo

Tottenham Hotspur had very bad luck with injuries at the back last year but to their credit, they have done a great job over the last few months to strengthen their depth in the heart of the defensive quartet.

With Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Kevin Danso and Luka Vuskovic available to Thomas Frank, and Radu Dragusin also returning to training after an ACL rupture, there is no need for the Lilywhites to invest on another centre back.

Chelsea, however, might be tempted to sign Ronald Araujo. They have conceded only three goals in four matches so far in the Premier League but with Levi Colwill out for a few months, they don’t have too many options or much experience.

Araujo has been linked with a transfer to Stamford Bridge several times in the past, and his physicality, passing range, ability to drive the ball forward and aerial prowess would ensure that he is a key fixture in Enzo Maresca’s plans from the word go.

Liverpool, however, will be a serious competitor to Chelsea’s interest as they have also started keeping tabs on Araujo with Ibrahima Konate likely to leave next summer as a free agent owing to interest from Real Madrid.

Arne Slot’s side is now one of the world’s best teams on paper and with a very attractive sporting project, the Reds will fancy their chances of scuppering Chelsea’s chances of signing Araujo if indeed they are looking to materialise their interest in him.