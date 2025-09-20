Man Utd prepared to break the bank to sign Federico Valverde

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to break the bank to sign Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Ruben Amorim became the Red Devils boss last November and won two of the first three games in all competitions. At that time, he said United would face major challenges, and it turned out to be true as they finished 15th in the Premier League table.

Moreover, Man Utd lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, meaning they are without European football this campaign. Following the end of the last season, Amorim said that ‘good times are coming’ at Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils have endured a disappointing start to this season, accumulating four points from four games in the Premier League. So, speculation surrounding the Portuguese boss’s future has started emerging.

Now, Fichajes state that after revamping the attacking department this summer, Man Utd are prioritising reinforcing the midfield department next year as Casemiro is edging closer towards the end of his career. Moreover, Manuel Ugarte has been displaying below-average displays since joining from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Amorim has identified Valverde as a serious option, and United are prepared to spend around £87m to lure him to Old Trafford. Real Madrid might be open to cashing-in on the Uruguayan as they are planning to sign Enzo Fernández and Adam Wharton. Man Utd are even willing to hand Valverde a lucrative contract proposal to persuade him to join.

Valverde to Man Utd

Man Utd have been struggling with midfield issues over the last few years, and it was a bit surprising to see they didn’t make a move to address this problem this summer.

Amorim has been using Bruno Fernandes in a deeper role to find the right balance in midfield. However, he hasn’t been able to showcase consistency in this unfamiliar position.

Valverde is considered one of the best midfielders in the world and has been the undisputed starter in Real Madrid’s starting XI. So, he would be a great coup for United should they purchase him. However, it is going to be extremely difficult for Man Utd to sign the South American next year.