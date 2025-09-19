Man Utd want to sign Sporting winger Francisco Trincao



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United want to sign Sporting Lisbon winger Francisco Trincao.

The Red Devils bolstered their forward department during the summer transfer window. Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko were added to the ranks. Mbeumo has already made a big impression with a couple of goals.

Fichajes claim that Man United want to strengthen their attack further heading into the New Year and they are keen on landing Trincao. The Portuguese is also open to testing himself in the Premier League during the prime of his career.

United head coach Ruben Amorim could be key to the Red Devils’ pursuit, given his good relationship with the Portugal international during their time together at Sporting Lisbon. Trincao transformed his fortunes under Amorim’s tutelage.

Top class

The 25-year-old had a brilliant 2024/25 campaign with the Portuguese champions. He registered 11 goals and 19 assists from 54 appearances, and has continued his superb form this season. He has bagged 5 goals and an assist from 7 games.

The former Barcelona man seems prepared for the next step in his career and a move to Old Trafford would suit him. Trincao previously turned up for Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan, but he was relatively inexperienced at that time.

He has developed impressively over the last few years in Lisbon and would be a perfect addition for the Red Devils. Trincao has a good work rate and likes to high press opponents. He has also excelled with his dribbling aside from his goal involvements.

The £31 million-rated star played as a right-sided winger or right-sided number 10 in the previous campaign, but he has operated as an attacking midfielder in a 4-2-3-1 formation this term. This is an area where the Red Devils may want more competition.

Cunha and Mbeumo have proved to be brilliant buys but there is not much competition behind them. Mason Mount has been injury prone for most of his United career while Amad Diallo still has much to prove. He has been highly inconsistent.

With Bruno Fernandes operating as a number 8 under Amorim this campaign, there is room for another playmaker. It will be interesting to see whether Trincao accepts the challenge as he won’t be guaranteed regular game time from the off.