Chelsea to open talks to sign Athletic Club’s Jauregizar

Chelsea are reportedly planning to open formal talks to sign Athletic Club midfielder Mikel Jauregizar, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 21-year-old joined the Basque club’s youth system back in 2021 before making his first team debut a couple of years later. He has now established himself as an integral part of Ernesto Valverde’s starting XI in recent times.

The midfielder made 48 appearances across all competitions last term, scoring three goals and registering two assists. He helped his side qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four in La Liga; moreover, he guided Athletic Club to reach the semi-final of the Europa League last campaign.

Unfortunately, they lost to Manchester United, but he scored an excellent goal at Old Trafford in the second leg of the semi-final of Europe’s second-tier competition.

Now, Fichajes state that Chelsea are planning to add a new midfielder to support Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández and have earmarked Eduardo Camavinga and Adam Wharton as primary targets.

However, either of them is likely to cost big, so the West London club have identified Jauregizar as a cheaper alternative option. They are even planning to open talks with the youngster to secure his service next summer.

Jauregizar to Chelsea

Chelsea have signed players in pre-contract agreement previously, with Christopher Nkunku one of the examples. More recently, they have signed Geovany Quenda and Emanuel Emegha from Sporting CP and Strasbourg, respectively, and the duo will join at the end of this season.

So, it can’t be ruled out that Chelsea would do the same with Jauregizar. He is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt and still has six years left in his current contract. Athletic Club don’t allow their star players to leave easily, and it is unlikely that they will change their philosophy this time.

Jauregizar is a technically gifted deep-lying playmaker and has showcased glimpses of his qualities in La Liga in recent times. He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top.

Therefore, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Blues eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Stamford Bridge next year.