Manchester United interested in signing Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson in January

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim revealed in an interview with Sky Sports that he foresees a future with the Red Devils for the next 12 months and in spite of a slow start to the season, it seems like the club is prepared to fund more signings in the winter.

Caught Offside has reported that Man United are eyeing a gutsy dual swoop for Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest player Elliot Anderson in the upcoming transfer window in January.

Neither player will come cheap, however, particularly midway through the season, with the Eagles valuing Wharton at roughly £100 million, whereas Anderson’s price tag is also expected to be closer to the £70 million mark.

United need a midfielder soon

Ruben Amorim’s worries at Manchester United will certainly not be resolved with a midfielder’s signing, but it goes without saying that the team requires reinforcements in the engine room sooner rather than later.

Casemiro has been in decent form but some poor decision-making saw him pick up a red card against Chelsea yesterday, whereas the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte have done little good to win over the manager’s trust.

Adam Wharton or Elliot Anderson would be incredible signings for Manchester United in the January transfer window, but from a rational perspective, it is difficult to picture them acquiring either of them in the winter.

The English internationals are vital part of their respective clubs’ squads, and besides that, they have also earned interest from a number of other clubs, particularly those playing in the Champions League perennially.

Next summer may be a more reasonable time for the duo to consider their futures, while as far as United go, they may need to explore their options for January although that’s not to say neither Wharton nor Anderson wouldn’t join them in the summer.