Liverpool and Manchester United interested in signing Juventus defender Gleison Bremer

Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, as per Caught Offside. He was out with an ACL injury for most of last season but is back on the radar of the English duo after returning to full fitness and good form.

Transfermarkt values Bremer at £44 million and considering that Juve have faced spells of financial problems every now and then, they might be open to selling one of their primary first-team players for the right amount.

According to the source, Liverpool are looking to replace Ibrahima Konate, who might be on his way to Real Madrid as a free agent next year, while United are also keen on signing a long-term solution for Harry Maguire, who turned 32 in March this year.

Liverpool likely to be frontrunners for Bremer

Even though Gleison Bremer might welcome a challenge in the Premier League, he will consider a winning project and Champions League participation as key factors in selecting his prospective destination.

In that regard, Liverpool will fancy their chances of signing Gleison Bremer ahead of Manchester United, who are enduring a turbulent patch financially as well as from a sporting perspective, much in contrast to their rivals on Merseyside.

With Ibrahima Konate potentially departing and Virgil van Dijk also in the dusk of his career, the Reds require a couple of central defenders and together with Marc Guehi, Juventus star Bremer promises to be a worthy addition to their team.

He is physically astute, possesses solid aerial prowess on both ends of the pitch and reads the game extremely well. His positioning, intercepting and tackling are also bonuses, although the Brazilian does lack a top level of passing range.

However, if Liverpool are able to sign Guehi, Bremer’s weakness would not matter much considering the Crystal Palace defender brings an exceptional passing range to the table along with the ability to dictate distribution of the ball well from the deeper areas.

Juve’s asking price for Bremer remains to be seen, but considering how seriously they need an experienced centre back as well as recently displaying their willingness to spend money, they could be prepared to spend a decent amount on him.