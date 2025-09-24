Man Utd eyeing free transfer for AC Milan star



According to TalkSport, Manchester United could compete with Chelsea to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

Chelsea were keen on landing the France international last summer, but they were unsuccessful with a £25 million bid. The Blues are considering reviving their interest, but could face competition from the Red Devils, as per TalkSport.

Man United are also keeping tabs on the former Lille man, with manager Ruben Amorim pushing for a more experienced number one despite the recent purchase of Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

Maignan is an ‘appealing’ option for the Red Devils with his contract expiring in June next year.

Possible deal

United started the season with Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana as their top two goalkeepers, but the latter has been loaned out to Trabzonspor for the campaign after the summer acquisition of Lammens.

Bayindir has continued to start between the sticks in the Premier League, but there is anticipation that Lammens could take over the position in the long term, given the former has the tendency to make errors.

United are now being linked with a possible move for Maignan. The Frenchman is highly experienced and has been a key player for the Rossoneri as well as the France national side over the past few years.

Maignan has caught the eye with his quality distribution from the back. He completed an impressive 85% of his passes in Serie A last season with an average of 6 long balls. He also kept 12 clean sheets.

The 30-year-old has the attributes to suit the playing style under Amorim. United may see him as a replacement for Bayindir next summer, given the Turkish ace is not the best with the ball at his feet.

Maignan only earns a basic salary of £60,000 per week at Milan. With no plans to extend his stay (beyond June), the Frenchman could be eyeing a significant salary hike alongside a big signing-on bonus.

United and Chelsea are capable of meeting his demands. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can persuade him to join them on a free transfer ahead of the Blues. The duo can negotiate a pre-contract in January.