Liverpool ‘determined’ to sign Valencia star Cesar Tarrega

Liverpool are reportedly ‘determined’ to sign Valencia star Cesar Tarrega, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining Los Ches’ youth system back in 2019, the 23-year-old made his first team debut a couple of years later. However, he initially struggled to find regular game time, so the defender joined Real Valladolid on loan to play regularly and develop his career.

The Spaniard has established himself as a key player for Valencia since the start of last season. In 34 La Liga appearances, he netted twice and kept eight clean sheets last term.

Tarrega has even enjoyed a bright start to this season, keeping two clean sheets in six La Liga matches. Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool want a new centre-back as a potential long-term replacement for Virgil Van Dijk and have earmarked Tarrega as a serious option.

However, the Reds aren’t the only club interested in him, as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have been monitoring his development closely and believe he has the potential to become an elite centre-back.

Liverpool are ‘determined’ to seal the deal by defeating the Spanish giants in this race. The 23-year-old still has five years left on his current contract, and Valencia have no intention of letting him leave for cheap, so they have slapped a £43m price tag on his head.

Tarrega to Liverpool

The Merseyside club recently purchased Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia; therefore, the two clubs are expected to have established a good relationship, which could help Liverpool finalise this operation.

Arsenal recently bought Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia for a cheap price, and the player is looking like a highly talented defender. So, the Spanish side have a good production line of developing young, talented centre-backs.

Tarrega is a 6ft 4in tall defender and is comfortable playing out from the back. He has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Spanish top flight in recent times and could be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually opt to sign him.

The Anfield club attempted to buy Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace this summer but eventually failed to do so. They need a new centre-back, and it remains to be seen who Liverpool eventually opt to sign.