Arsenal, Liverpool & Chelsea in battle to sign Vinicius Jr

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea are reportedly in a fierce battle over a deal to sign Real Madrid ace Vinicius Junior, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Reds decided to revamp the frontline by purchasing Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike this summer after letting Luis Diaz and Darwin Núñez leave.

On the other hand, after finishing second in the last three consecutive Premier League campaigns, the Gunners opted to overhaul the squad this summer to finally become the English champions.

Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, and Noni Madueke have joined to bolster the attack. But, unfortunately, the former Chelsea star has sustained a knee problem and is set to remain sidelined over the next two months at least.

The Blues, meanwhile, were, as usual, busy in the recently concluded summer window. They have reinforced the frontline by purchasing Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittens, João Pedro, and Liam Delap.

However, on TBR Football, Bailey says that despite adding several new forwards to their squads this summer, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal are willing to buy a new attacker with Vinicius on their radar.

The Brazilian has been an integral part of Los Blancos’ recent success; however, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging in recent weeks.

His current contract is set to run until 2027, and Real Madrid were prepared to hand a fresh long-term contract to the Brazilian. However, he has demanded a salary package close to Kylian Mbappe, and the Spanish giants aren’t willing to match his demands.

Therefore, Xabi Alonso’s side are ready to cash-in on him next summer should an agreement not be reached over the new contract. The player even feels he has lost his importance under Alonso, so he would be open to leaving and moving to the Premier League.

Chelsea are long-term admirers of Vinicius and previously asked about the conditions of signing him this summer. Now, the West London club, Arsenal, and Liverpool have been informed about his current situation.

Vinicius, valued at around £148m by Transfermarkt, is one of the best forwards in the world, and his arrival would be great for the Premier League. Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool, Chelsea, or Arsenal can eventually manage to secure his service next year.