Man Utd ‘very close’ to signing Mouhamed Dabo

Manchester United are ‘very close’ to signing Senegal U17 star Mouhamed Dabo from Bsport Académie after his successful trial at the club in recent weeks, according to Africafoot.

The Red Devils have invested heavily in scouting networks across Europe and Africa, aiming to bring in players who can strengthen the academy and eventually transition into the first team.

Last summer, Mali youth international Sekou Kone arrived from Guidars FC, while Chido Obi Martin and Hayden Heaven joined the academy from Arsenal.

United’s youth-focused recruitment has also stretched to South America, with Pedro Leon—signed from Paraguayan side Cerro Porteño joining the ranks, while a deal for Colombia’s U17 captain Cristian Orozco has reportedly been agreed.

They’ve now set their sights on one of Africa’s fast-rising sensations, Dabo, who has impressed with Senegal’s U17 team, where he has led the team as captain.

Now, according to Africafoot, the 17-year-old is ‘very close’ to signing for the Red Devils, having impressed United’s staff with his ‘raw talent’ and ‘maturity’ during his trial at the club’s Carrington training base.

Prospect

The report adds that the Bsport Académie president is in England to finalise negotiations for the midfielder’s potential transfer to Old Trafford.

However, despite leading the race to sign the Senegalese youngster, they still face stern competition from LaLiga champions Barcelona, who are also keeping tabs on him, having been impressed by his displays while on trial at La Masia, according to the report.

Described as a player who is ‘already ready’ for the top flight by the report, Dabo is already showing the hallmarks of a top-class prospect, and the pathway ahead suggests he has the potential to blossom into a valuable figure at United.

His ability to dictate rhythm, combined with his physical presence and refined technique, gives him the attributes expected of a modern engine-room midfielder.

Should United finalise his signing, he would become their second African recruit in as many years, and the club will hope the youngster can emulate the success of his fellow Africans across the Premier League.