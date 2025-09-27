Chelsea interested in signing Barcelona’s Marc Casado

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After graduating from the Blaugrana’s famous La Masia academy, the 22-year-old made his first-team debut back in 2022. However, he struggled to secure his place in former manager Xavi Hernandez’s starting XI.

Following Hansi Flick’s arrival as the new manager, Casado received regular playing time at the beginning of last season amid Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal’s injury absence.

However, the Dutchman has established himself as an undisputed starter and, alongside Pedri, has formed an excellent midfield partnership. As a result, Casado has found himself on the periphery in recent times.

Although he has started three league games this season, he was substituted at the interval in two of those matches. Now, Fichajes state that Barcelona are open to cashing-in on the Spaniard to raise funds amid their financial difficulties.

Chelsea hold a long-term interest in the midfielder as they tried to purchase him this summer, but the player didn’t want to leave. However, if he continues to struggle for game time, he may need to reconsider his current stance in order to play regularly and develop his career.

Casado to Chelsea

Chelsea remain keen on signing him and are ready to spend up to £35m to seal the deal. They want to add a midfielder who is technically sound and can play progressive passes.

Casado was excellent last term, but having not played regularly in recent times, he has lost his sharpness. Therefore, he needs to play to regain his top form.

However, considering Barcelona already have De Jong and Pedri with Marc Bernal fit once again after recovering from a serious knee injury, Casado is unlikely to get the proper first-team football.

Therefore, leaving the Catalan giants might be the right move for him. However, he might face a similar challenge at Chelsea if he were to move to Stamford Bridge next year, as they already have Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, and Andrey Santos as midfield options.

Lavia has continued to struggle with fitness problems, while Essugo has sustained an injury recently. So, perhaps, Enzo Maresca wants to buy a new midfielder.