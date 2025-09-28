Arsenal
Zubimendi starts as Arteta makes seven changes: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Newcastle United
Arsenal travel north to take on Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on matchday six of the Premier League at 16:30 local time this afternoon as Mikel Arteta looks to add three more points on the board.
Following a last-gasp draw against Manchester City last weekend, the Gunners are up against formidable opposition once more and will need to put their best foot forward if they are to get anything out of the game.
Here is how they could line-up for the fixture.
Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to start in goal, replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga, who played against Port Vale midweek in the Carabao Cup.
Defenders – William Saliba might retain his place from the cup match, with Gabriel Magalhaes expected to return to the heart of the backline for Arsenal. Ben White and Myles Lewis-Skelly might both make way, meanwhile, for Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori to start at right back and left back, respectively.
Zubimendi and Gyokeres back in the eleven
Midfielders – £51 million summer signing Martin Zubimendi played no part in the Carabao Cup match, so he will be fresh to start against Newcastle United, whereas Mikel Merino, formerly of Newcastle United, might also pair with his compatriot in midfield having played as a striker against Port Vale. Declan Rice could come in to round up the strongest possible midfield trio for Arsenal.
Forwards – Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka might both retain their places from Arsenal’s last match, playing possibly on the left wing and right wing, respectively, whereas Viktor Gyokeres might re-enter the fore having only come off the bench against Port Vale.
Here is how the Gunners could look on paper.
Arsenal/ 4 seconds ago
Zubimendi starts as Arteta makes seven changes: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Newcastle United
