Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd keen on signing Levante star Etta Eyong
According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United are interested in signing Levante striker Etta Eyong.
The Red Devils bolstered their centre-forward department with the signing of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig over the summer. The Slovenian scored his maiden goal during the 3-1 Premier League defeat to Brentford on Saturday.
Fichajes claim that Man United are aiming to add more quality upfront and have their sights on landing Eyong. They have a concrete interest in the 21-year-old, who has bagged 4 goals and 3 assists in just 7 La Liga games this term.
Eyong signed for Levante from Villarreal for £2.6 million earlier this summer. Villarreal still have an advantage with a first refusal clause. The Yellow Submarine also have a sell-on clause which could influence negotiations.
Promising start
The Cameroonian ace managed only 7 appearances during his 2 seasons at Villarreal, scoring twice. Hence, he made the switch to Levante and the decision has proved worthwhile with a superb beginning to the campaign.
The newly-promoted club are languishing 16th in the league table with only 5 points, but Eyong has made a big impression with 7 goal contributions from as many games. If he can keep up his form, a big-club move could be on the cards.
Fichajes claim that Chelsea have already made an approach for the player, but United will be hoping to prise him away ahead of the Blues. Sesko is the no.1 striker under manager Ruben Amorim, but the club may want a competitor.
Joshua Zirkzee has lacked the quality to lead the attack since his move from Serie A side Bologna last year. Rasmus Hojlund also struggled during his time at the Red Devils and has signed for Napoli on a season-long loan deal.
The Serie A champions have a conditional obligation to buy the Dane next summer. Meanwhile, Eyong looks a promising prospect. He has won 5 duels with 2 recoveries per game aside from his goal contributions for Levante this season.
United will be hoping to secure his services for a relatively affordable fee when the transfer window reopens in January. If that were to happen, Zirkzee could be permitted to leave the club amid his lack of regular first-team football.
