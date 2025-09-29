Xavi would go to Man Utd immediately – Romano



Former Barcelona manager Xavi would be open to becoming Manchester United’s head coach immediately even without European football, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have endured a tough beginning to the Premier League campaign. They have accumulated just 7 points from 6 matches and recently suffered a 3-1 defeat to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

This has increased the pressure on manager Ruben Amorim. Man United could contemplate a change at the helm if they were to lose to Sunderland in Saturday’s league encounter at Old Trafford.

Romano has now revealed that Xavi is the subject of interest from Al-Ittihad, who have just parted ways with Laurent Blanc.

However, the former La Liga-winning manager has his sights on moving to the Premier League. He would go immediately to United, though they have not qualified for a European competition.

Romano said about the 45-year-old: “Xavi is studying the Premier League, Xavi is monitoring the Premier League. He would go immediately to Man United, even without European football.”

Possible deal

United have been on a steady downward curve over the past 12 months. Amorim was signed to replace Erik ten Hag and there was anticipation that he would turnaround the club’s Premier League fortunes.

However, that has not been the case. The Mancunian giants finished a lowly 15th in the league standings last campaign and they also failed to make Europe after a Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

The summer was full of optimism after a big spending spending spree which brought the likes of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens to the club. Things have since gone pear-shaped.

There has been no improvement in the performances on the playing field. United have been fortunate to pick up 7 points, given they required a stoppage-time penalty to beat Burnley 3-2 before the September international break.

Their second win of the season against Chelsea was aided by the Blues’ 5th minute sending off of Robert Sanchez. Casemiro was sent off in the same game with United leading 2-0. They managed to hold on for the victory (2-1).

Saturday’s game could be a make or break for Amorim. A draw or a defeat could urge the hierarchy to contemplate a change, now that Xavi has opened the door for a move to Old Trafford after his sabbatical from management.